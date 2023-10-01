Blake Griffin considering retirement

Blake Griffin’s playing career could be coming to an end.

The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn wrote a column that was published on Saturday that discussed Griffin’s future. Griffin spent last season in Boston, averaging 13.9 minutes per game in 41 contests for the Celtics.

Brad Stevens had to convince Griffin to sign with the team last season rather than retire. This offseason, Griffin is once again considering retirement.

Stevens, who is the Celtics’ team president, told participants at ABCD Hoop Dreams that Griffin was “unbelievable” for the team last season.

“He was unbelievable when he played and even better when he didn’t. He has a fan for life from everybody in our organization. You know, if he decides to keep playing, he wants to come back out East, he knows we’re a phone call away,” Stevens said, via Washburn.

Griffin is 34 and has played 13 seasons in the NBA. The former six-time All-Star played seven and a half seasons with the Clippers, parts of four seasons with the Pistons, parts of two seasons with the Nets, and last season with the Celtics.

The ball is in his court if he wants to return for a 14th season.