Blake Griffin threw some shade at Doc Rivers after big game

February 9, 2023
by Larry Brown
Blake Griffin threw some shade at Doc Rivers after putting together a big game on Wednesday night.

Grifin went 5/8 (all were three-pointers) and scored 15 points in his Boston Celtics’ 106-99 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. His big performance was especially helpful since Jaylen Brown suffered a facial fracture.

After the game, Griffin was asked about his strong shooting night and how the Sixers gave him plenty of space to shoot.

“I don’t really take it as disrespect,” Griffin said in response to the Sixers giving him space. “It hurt them. That was their game plan. Obviously, Doc makes that game plan. They didn’t adjust which has been sort of a thing. No disrespect though.”

Griffin was talking about Rivers, who is the 76ers’ coach. Rivers coached Griffin on the LA Clippers from 2013-2018.

The Clippers went all-out to convince Griffin to re-sign with them in free agency in 2017. They turned around and traded him to Detroit in January 2018, so excuse him if he has a little bitterness over the matter.

You can watch the video of Griffin’s comments below:

Griffin is in his first season with the Celtics and has averaged 4.3 points per game in 23 contests this season. His 15-point game against the Sixers was a season-high amount.

Blake GriffinDoc Rivers
