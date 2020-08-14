Blake Griffin willing to accept different role for Pistons

Blake Griffin’s days as a true franchise centerpiece may be over, and he is willing to adapt accordingly.

Speaking with the media on Friday, the Detroit Pistons star said that he was open to taking on a different role for the team starting next season.

“I’ve told them, I’m here to do whatever they ask of me,” said Griffin, per Eric Woodyard of ESPN. “Whether that’s sort of taking on a different role, taking on more of a role, whatever it might be. Whatever they feel the need for me to do.”

“We’ll have a lot of young guys so I think spending a lot of time with them and really setting the foundation in making sure all these guys understand what Pistons basketball is about and the type of basketball we’re trying to play,” he added. “So, as the season gets closer, as free agency comes, as the draft comes, I think we’ll be able to feel that out more and more, but right now, I’m just here, I’m working and trying to be a leader in any way I can.”

Griffin, the six-time All-Star, only played in 18 games for Detroit before left knee surgery in January ended his season early. The Pistons, who went 20-46 and did not get invited to Orlando, traded away longtime center Andre Drummond in February and now seem to be initiating a full-scale rebuild.

Now 31, Griffin is still owed a hefty $75.6 million over the next two seasons. While Detroit’s new GM recently conveyed a continued commitment to him, it may be smart for the Pistons to move away from having Griffin doing all their heavy lifting.