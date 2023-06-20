 Skip to main content
Report: Blazers to make ‘compelling’ trade offer for Heat star

June 20, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Joe Cronin at a Blazers game

Oct 28, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin looks ion before the game against the Houston Rockets at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers are looking to improve their roster around Damian Lillard this summer, and they reportedly have serious interest in a Miami Heat star.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported on Tuesday that the Blazers are preparing to make what they believe is a “compelling” offer to the Heat for Bam Adebayo.

The Blazers currently hold the No. 3 overall pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft. Fischer reports that they have placed a high value on the pick and are unlikely to trade it, but Portland could be convinced to part with the pick in a deal for Adebayo.

It would take more than that, of course. Adebayo averaged 20.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per game for the Eastern Conference champion Heat last season. He was named an All-Star for the second time in his career and given NBA All-Defensive Second Team honors for the fourth consecutive year.

Lillard and Adebayo played together for Team USA at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. They are close friends, which is the main reason Lillard mentioned the Heat as one of two teams he would want to play for if the Blazers traded him.

While Lillard is almost certainly pushing for an Adebayo trade, it makes much more sense for the Heat to add than subtract. They are reportedly trying to find a way to acquire Lillard, and an Adebayo-Lillard swap does not seem like an option. Unless the Blazers completely blow Miami away, a trade that sends Adebayo to Portland seems very unlikely.

