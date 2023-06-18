Report: Heat pursuing different star after failing to land Bradley Beal

The Miami Heat struck out in their efforts to land guard Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards. However, it appears they are quickly pivoting to a backup plan.

The Heat are shifting attention to a potential trade for Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. The Heat have a “genuine belief” that Lillard could seek a change of scenery this offseason.

Miami’s focus is Portland superstar Damian Lillard with the genuine belief this could be the offseason the veteran guard seeks a change of scenery, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 18, 2023

The Heat were in the hunt for Beal, but he was ultimately traded to the Phoenix Suns instead. This might not bother Miami too much, as earlier reports had indicated that the team preferred Lillard all along.

The big question for the Heat is whether Lillard will actually seek a trade. The guard has been notoriously loyal to the Blazers, but has also been open about his desire to play for a contender. Right now, the Blazers look unlikely to be that anytime soon, which has sparked speculation that he could move on, with one of his former teammates suggesting as much. If he were to seek a move, he has made it quite clear that the Heat would be one of his preferred destinations.

Lillard turns 33 in July and is fresh off a season that saw him average a career-high 32.2 points per game. He would add a great deal of scoring punch to a Heat team that is coming off an NBA Finals appearance.