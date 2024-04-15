Boban Marjanovic misses free throw to earn Clippers fans free Chick-fil-A

Boban Marjanovic proved on Sunday that he really is a man of the people.

Marjanovic was at the free throw line during the fourth quarter of his Houston Rockets’ 116-105 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. He had missed his first free throw attempt and learned that the cheering fans wanted him to miss the second free throw attempt. The Clippers have a promotion where their fans receive a free original Chick-fil-A sandwich if an opponent misses two consecutive free throws during the fourth quarter of a home game.

Marjanovic heard the chants from the fans and proceeded to point to himself and seemingly say “I got you” to the fans. He missed his second attempt, activating the promo.

Boban missed his 2nd free throw on purpose so fans could win free chicken Man of the people @PatBevPod pic.twitter.com/sC8Lp3nTtv — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 15, 2024

What a guy.

The Rockets had already been eliminated from the playoffs, so it didn’t hurt Houston for Marjanovic to miss that shot. Plus his team ended up winning the game anyway.

The Clippers are locked into the fourth spot in the West and will face the Dallas Mavericks in the playoffs. And Marjanovic, a former Clippers player, remains a true fan-favorite player.