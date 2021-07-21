Bobby Portis says he was depressed last year before joining Bucks

Bobby Portis has had one heck of a journey.

The 26-year-old had been on mostly losing teams throughout his career until coming to Milwaukee. He was drafted by the Bulls, who had a winning record once in his four seasons. Then he played for the Wizards, and last season he was with the Knicks. New York didn’t even qualify for the NBA Bubble last season in Orlando, which left Portis depressed.

“For 10 months straight, I was at home just working out. Real depressed, just real down on myself about not being invited to the bubble with my team,” Portis said on Tuesday night. “I found peace in my life. And coming here was the best thing to ever happen to me. I wouldn’t trade it for the world!”

Portis signed with Milwaukee in November. He wound up becoming a key contributor off the bench for the Bucks.

In the playoffs, Portis became known for his hustle and energy, and he frequently fired up the fans. To hear him share where he was a year ago and compare it to how he is now, gives us a glimpse of how rewarding his journey has been.