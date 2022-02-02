Bobby Portis gets in Montrezl Harrell’s face after foul on Giannis

Bobby Portis made it clear on Tuesday night that nobody messes with Milwaukee’s best player without hearing from him about it.

Montrezl Harrell committed a flagrant foul against Giannis Antetokounmpo during the fourth quarter of the Bucks’ 112-98 win over the Washington Wizards. Harrell swatted at Giannis’ arm as Antetokounmpo was slashing towards the basket for a likely dunk attempt. After Antetokounmpo fell hard, Portis ran over and got in Harrell’s face:

Bobby Portis went at Trezz after a hard foul on Giannis. pic.twitter.com/qu1OIcuP9k — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 2, 2022

Here is another angle:

"Bobby is going to be there for his teammates." Mike Budenholzer on @BPortistime having Giannis' back after this flagrant 1 by Montrezl Harrell. pic.twitter.com/o26rCD6GyG — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) February 2, 2022

The foul was costly for Washington. The Bucks led 93-88 at the time of the foul. Antetokounmpo made two free throws to extend his team’s lead.

The Wizards did pull to within one, but Milwaukee ended up winning by more than double-digits.

After seeing this video, you can understand why Portis is such a fan-favorite in Milwaukee.