Bobby Portis throws shade at former team Knicks

Bobby Portis has enjoyed a strong start to the season, and he thinks that no longer being in a traffic jam on the depth chart has something to do with it.

The Milwaukee Bucks big doubled-doubled with 13 points and 12 rebounds in a win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday. After the Bucks tweeted about his performance, a fan said that Portis should have done that for the New York Knicks last season. Portis responded by taking a shot at the Knicks’ roster construction, saying they had “too many power forwards.”

Too many power forwards. https://t.co/bUK6MJgDa9 — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) January 2, 2021

Indeed, the Knicks were the butt of jokes for their glut of 4s last season. In addition to Portis, they also had Marcus Morris, Taj Gibson, Julius Randle, and Kevin Knox. Portis signed with the Bucks this offseason and has gotten a modest bump from 10.1 points and 5.8 rebounds in 21.1 minutes per game with the Knicks to 10.8 points and 7.7 rebounds in 23.0 minutes per game.

Throwing shade at the Knicks is nothing new though. They have been taking shots lately from fans, former players, and even children’s movies.