New York Knicks get trolled in new Disney movie ‘Soul’

The New York Knicks can’t even avoid the jokes when it comes to children’s movies.

Disney on Friday released its new Pixar movie “Soul.” The animated movie included a surprising reference about the lowly Knicks franchise. In one scene, a character jokes about how they have been messing with the team for years to cause them bad luck.

I can’t escape the Hard Knicks Life! Look at this clip from the movie “Soul” that came out today which I’m watching with the kids. F**K. pic.twitter.com/XbxRviDCcM — It’s a Hard Knicks Life (@HardKnicksLife) December 26, 2020

The Knicks are referenced in the new pixar movie 'Soul' Huh Merry Christmas Knicks fanspic.twitter.com/QTrXLJAmV5 — BenchWarmerPost (@BenchWarmerPost) December 25, 2020

The Knicks haven’t had a winning season since 2012-2013, which has caused great frustration and pain for their fans. That must have included some of the people involved in the creation of the movie, who decided to use it as a joke in the film.

We know one person who will NOT be happy about this joke.