Bobby Portis turns down more money to re-sign with Bucks

Bobby Portis looked like he might be heading elsewhere after winning the NBA championship last month. But the allure of running it back was too much.

Portis is returning to the Milwaukee Bucks on two-year deal worth $9 million. He has a player option for the second season.

According to Shams Charania, Portis turned down more money to remain with Milwaukee.

After NBA championship, Portis’ loyalty was with Milwaukee and he cherished the organization’s culture and winning environment. The MIL community embraced him. Portis passed on more money in favor of the Bucks last summer — and this year he stuck with happiness and stability. https://t.co/iIoLd8amfr — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 2, 2021

The Mavericks and Heat were teams that reportedly offered Portis more money.

Portis has already made over $25 million in his NBA career and is still 26. He probably figures that playing for a contender, on a team where he is valued and has a role, and in front of fans who love him, is worth more than the extra few million he could get elsewhere. One has to do what is best for one’s self, and Portis feels this is the right move.

The fans in Milwaukee will likely be psyched about the deal.