Bobby Portis sends hilarious tweet about Woj snub

Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis is a little bit hurt that his placement in health and safety protocols did not merit a mention from Woj.

Portis was one of the numerous NBA players that landed in the protocols this week, winding up there on Thursday. Unlike some other instances, Portis’ status was revealed with the release of the NBA injury report. That contrasted with some others, which were sourced by The Athletic’s Shams Charania or ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski — or both, in some instances.

Still, Portis’ status was highlighted by Charania. Wojnarowski, however, didn’t mention it, perhaps because it would not have been original reporting. Either way, Portis sent a hilarious tweet Saturday in which he indicated he was a little bit hurt by the omission.

Damn Woj ain’t even report me being in health and safety protocol that’s tough 😩🤣🙃 — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) December 18, 2021

Fear not, though: Portis’ tweet got Woj’s attention, and with it came an apology.

Sorry, People's Champ. Get out soon. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 18, 2021

Can you blame Portis? Woj is usually on top of the key stories around the NBA. Sometimes he does it even when he isn’t supposed to. Portis just wants his due here, after all.