Report: Bucks’ trade for Bogdan Bogdanovic ‘in peril’

The Milwaukee Bucks’ trade for Bogdan Bogdanovic appears to be in significant danger of falling through, according to a report.

The Bucks had agreed to acquire Bogdanovic from the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday in exchange for three players. That deal is now “in peril,” according to Sam Amick of The Athletic. The key reason is that Bogdanovic has not agreed to join the Bucks at any point.

Bogdanovic is a restricted free agent, so this is essentially a sign-and-trade scenario. The Bucks would have to agree to a contract with him. If Bogdanovic doesn’t want to play there, that would obviously throw the deal into serious question. It also raises the question how this was agreed to and leaked to the media with Bogdanovic apparently never having a say in any of it. With NBA teams not permitted to contact pending free agents until Friday, that would have likely fallen on the Kings to sort out.

The Bucks are also adding Jrue Holiday, and that deal does not appear to be in danger of falling through. Still, this is a bad look considering this other big piece of business the Bucks are trying to sort out.