Giannis Antetokounmpo planning to sign max contract extension with Bucks?

The Milwaukee Bucks made a big move on Monday night, and that may not be their only big news in the near future.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is under contract with the Bucks for one more season before he can become a free agent. He has the ability to sign a 5-year max contract extension to remain with the team, and he may end up doing so.

The New York Times’ Marc Stein believes the Bucks’ acquisition of Jrue Holiday signals that Antetokounmpo will likely sign with the team long term.

The last two weeks have been filled with chatter that Giannis Antetokounmpo indeed plans to sign his five-year supermax with the Bucks before the Dec. 21 deadline to do so … The Bucks just made a trade that suggests they must believe it — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 17, 2020

Antetokounmpo has become a two-time NBA MVP, but he has not yet reached the NBA Finals. Success in the postseason is what is missing on his resume. Adding Holiday to a core with him and Khris Middleton should make Milwaukee a lot more dangerous moving forward and help Giannis feel more comfortable about the team’s direction.