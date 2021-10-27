Bol Bol hinting he wants out of Denver?

It is proving to be a big day for the “Free Bol Bol” crowd on social media.

The Denver Nuggets big man caused a stir this week by hinting on Twitter that he wants to be traded. Bol “liked” a tweet from a fan imploring Denver to trade him instead of having the 21-year-old “riding the bench for three years straight.” Take a look.

Alrighty, well this was just sent to me. pic.twitter.com/4JrscALNQz — Ryan Blackburn (@NBABlackburn) October 27, 2021

Bol, the son of late NBA legend Manute Bol, has since “unliked” the tweet.

Due to injury concerns, Bol fell to the No. 44 pick in 2019 and had his draft rights acquired by the Nuggets. But Bol has gotten virtually no playing time since then, seeing just 6.3 minutes per game over 40 total appearances in his three seasons with Denver. This year has been particularly bad so far for Bol, who has taken the floor just once for three minutes in garbage time.

The Nuggets have generally done a good job developing young players. Stars Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Michael Porter Jr. are all homegrown. But Bol is simply not getting enough minutes in Denver. He is 7-foot-2 with both three-point shooting and ball-handling ability, so many would like to see Bol get more of a chance to capitalize on his ridiculous upside. It sounds like Bol himself wants the same as well.

Photo: Mar 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Bol Bol (10) warms up before the game against the Atlanta Hawks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports