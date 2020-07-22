Bol Bol scheduled for random drug test after huge game

Bol Bol looked great in some action for the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, and he was met with the unpleasantness of a drug test afterwards.

Bol, the son of late former NBA center Manute Bol, had 16 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks in 32 minutes of a scrimmage in Orlando that Denver won 89-82 over Washington.

Between the blocks and two three-pointers he made, Bol showcased a variety of skills that make him a unique player. Oh, and the Denver Post’s Mike Singer says Bol was set for a random drug test after the big game.

Bol Bol was scheduled for a random drug test after this game, per Nuggets PR. — Mike Singer (@msinger) July 22, 2020

Bol has played in the G League this season but is looking to make his NBA debut. The 20-year-old center dropped to the second round of the NBA Draft due to a foot injury. He was a 52.0 percent three-point shooter in college at Oregon and has been a standout in practice in Orlando.

And why is it that players always wind up with random drug tests after such big games?