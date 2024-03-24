Bol Bol’s vulgar message about Victor Wembanyama during game goes viral

Bol Bol apparently isn’t a big fan of his evolutionary twin.

The Phoenix Suns big man Bol went viral during Saturday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama for a vulgar moment in the second quarter. Bol was defending a Wembanyama face-up and got called for a touch foul after very minimal contact. The TV mics caught Bol loudly saying, “Come on now, where? Where? [Y’all are] d–k-riding bro. I get it.”

Here is the video (but obviously watch out for the bad language).

"D*ckriding bro. I get it." – Bol Bol. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/W9ci6hAfjX — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 24, 2024

Bol was essentially accusing the refs of sucking up to Wembanyama there and giving him a superstar whistle. The Rookie of the Year frontrunner Wembanyama is a big-time NBA darling right now, and even his fellow seven-footer Bol acknowledged it by saying, “I get it.”

There is also probably something of a friendly rivalry going on between Bol and Wembanyama. After all, multiple Hall of Famers have already drawn comparisons between the two behemoths.