Brutal statistic about Boston sports goes viral

Boston sports fans typically get to enjoy more success from their teams than the average fan, but they sure endured some heartache recently.

The Celtics earned the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference this season thanks to a 57-25 record. They beat the Atlanta Hawks in six games in the first round, the Philadelphia 76ers in seven games in the second round, and then they fell behind 0-3 to the Miami Heat in the conference finals before rallying to force a Game 7.

But the Celtics completely sputtered in Game 7 and lost at home 103-84. They got the hopes up for their fans only to let them down in Game 7.

Unfortunately, that was a very familiar story for Boston fans.

The Boston Bruins not only held the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference in the NHL, but they were also the best team in NHL regular season history. They took a 3-1 series lead in the first round against the Florida Panthers but blew it. They hosted a Game 7 against the Panthers, had a 3-2 lead in the final minute, and then lost in overtime.

This makes Boston the first city to lose a Game 7 at home to an 8-seed in both hockey and basketball in the same season.

That’s brutal.

There’s no way around it. The Bruins’ season ended in complete disappointment after they put together the best regular season ever. The Celtics falling behind 3-0 to Miami was a complete disappointment. Then they gave their fans hope, only to pull a no-show in front of their fans in Game 7.

Boston sports being massive disappointments pic.twitter.com/CqTs50qOlh — Boston Diehards (@Boston_Diehards) May 30, 2023

It will be tough for Boston sports fans to overcome that. At least there’s the Patriots?