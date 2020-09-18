Report: Brad Stevens held meeting with Celtics leaders to clear air

Emotions boiled over for the Boston Celtics following their collapse against the Miami Heat on Thursday night, but head coach Brad Stevens is doing what he can to get the team focused for Game 3.

Marcus Smart was heard by several reporters “screaming” at teammates after the Celtics blew a 17-point lead in Game 2. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Stevens met with Smart and Celtics leaders Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown late Thursday night in an attempt to clear the air.

ESPN Sources: Brad Stevens had a late night Thursday meeting with Celtics leaders – Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart – to work through emotions of post-Game 2 locker room. A lot of yelling in locker room, but nothing escalated to a physical confrontation. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 18, 2020

The Celtics choked away a 17-point lead in Game 2 after blowing a 14-point lead in Game 1, so you can understand why tensions were high. Smart is the emotional leader of the team, and he and Jaylen Brown reportedly needed to be separated in the locker room.

If the Celtics can harness their anger in Game 3, they still have a chance in the series. The ugly locker room scene shows how much they care about winning.