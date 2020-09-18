Marcus Smart heard yelling in locker room after Celtics blow Game 2

Marcus Smart blew up on his teammates after the Boston Celtics blew a double-digit lead in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday night in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Boston led by 17 in the second quarter and 13 at halftime against Miami. They held a five-point lead with around five minutes left in the game and lost 106-101 to the Miami Heat.

According to NBA reporters, Smart was heard screaming in the Celtics’ locker room after the loss.

“Marcus Smart is screaming in the #Celtics locker room and there is a bunch of arguing going on. Smart comes out say ‘y’all on that bulls—!’ Team is imploding. Smart is in bathroom and there is still screaming coming from locker room,” the Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn tweeted.

ESPN’s Malika Andrews also tweeted about Smart’s blowup.

Marcus Smart is screaming at someone in the Celtics locker room — or several people. The yelling continues as Smart exits the locker room, swearing. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) September 18, 2020

Both Washburn and Andrews said they could hear items being thrown in the locker room.

Smart wasn’t the only one yelling. There were definitely items thrown and a lot of yelling. #Celtics — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) September 18, 2020

Argument is continuing. Locker room still closed. #Celtics — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) September 18, 2020

Boston lost a tight contest to Miami in overtime in Game 1 on Tuesday. They have fallen behind 2-0 in the playoff series against a tough team, and they had a very good chance to even the series. It’s easy to see why they would be so frustrated after the game.

Getting heated after a game is nothing new for Smart, but the circumstances surrounding this incident are especially painful.