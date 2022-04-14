Brad Stevens responds to rumor of return to coaching

Boston Celtics president Brad Stevens is not returning to coaching, no matter what rumors may be circulating.

There had been some speculation in recent days that Stevens could be targeted by the Los Angeles Lakers to fill their head coaching vacancy. The Celtics president poured cold water on that suggestion Thursday, saying he definitely would not return to coaching with the Lakers.

“No. Not entertaining,” Stevens said, via Brian Robb of MassLive. “First of all, I have no idea what my future holds. I’m in one of those positions where someone decides to move on from me and this is the world we live in. I’m definitely not leaving to go to the Lakers. I know that for a fact.”

Stevens would have been a far-fetched dream candidate no matter what. Perhaps he will be interested in a return to coaching someday, but he’s just finishing his first season in the front office and seems perfectly content to remain there for the foreseeable future.

As for the Lakers, they are clearly eyeing accomplished coaches for their opening. Whether they can get one, however, remains to be seen.

Photo: Apr 22, 2018; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens reacts following a call during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks in game four of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at BMO Harris Bradley Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports