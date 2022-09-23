Brad Stevens answers 1 big question related to Ime Udoka suspension

Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens was the head coach of the team before he moved to the front office and hired Ime Udoka. Naturally, some have wondered if Stevens would consider returning to the sideline now that Udoka has been suspended for at least the entire 2022-23 season.

That is not going to happen.

Stevens was asked on Friday if there is a scenario where he could step in to help coach the Celtics if they struggle under interim head coach Joe Mazzulla. He said that is “absolutely not” going to happen, though owner Wyc Grousbeck joked that it came up in conversation.

Brad Stevens said he will "absolutely not" step into coach the Celtics this season if the team doesn't perform well. Stevens said he didn't even discuss it but then Grousbeck steps into say they did but it was a short discussion. Stevens was very complimentary of Joe Mazzulla. — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) September 23, 2022

Stevens coached the Celtics for eight seasons from 2013-2021. His tenure was successful, as he compiled a 354-282 regular-season record and led the team to the Eastern Conference Finals three times. Many were surprised when he stepped down and transitioned to a front office role.

The Celtics announced on Thursday that Udoka has been suspended for violating team rules, though they did not reveal specifics. A report said Udoka had an improper intimate but consensual relationship with another team employee.

Udoka, 45, led the Celtics to the NBA Finals last season, which was his first season on the job.