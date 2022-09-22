Reason for Ime Udoka’s impending suspension revealed

The reason for Ime Udoka’s impending suspension from the Boston Celtics has been revealed.

A report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski emerged on Wednesday night saying Udoka was going to be suspended by the Celtics for a violation of franchise guidelines. The nature of the violation was not disclosed. However, a subsequent report from Shams Charania shared the reason for the discipline.

Charania said that Udoka had an improper intimate but consensual relationship with a team employee, which was deemed in violation of the franchise’s code of conduct.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. It’s been deemed a violation of franchise’s code of conduct. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 22, 2022

Udoka was a first-year coach with the Celtics last season and led the team to the NBA Finals. They would have loathed to lose him to some serious discipline after he did so well last season, but now we know the matter.

Woj has already reported about who might replace Udoka while the coach is suspended.

One aspect of the situation that has been discussed is that Udoka has been in a longtime relationship with famous actress Nia Long.