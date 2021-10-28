Bradley Beal blown layups lead to terrible first half bad beat

Bradley Beal likely left a few bettors very angry over how the end of the first half unfolded during Wednesday night’s game.

Beal’s Washington Wizards were facing the Boston Celtics with just seconds left in the first half. The Wizards generated a turnover, and Beal had an easy layup as time ran down. Just one problem — he missed it, then missed the follow-up.

The kicker? The betting line for the first half over-under was 114.5. Beal’s miss left the total at 114, meaning his blown layups cost anyone who had the over.

Bradley Beal misses two wide open lay ups at the end of the half and doesn’t get the make off in time The 1H total was 114.5… pic.twitter.com/jCrcLUF3XP — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) October 28, 2021

Beal had a good laugh about his layup flub. It’s safe to say those who had money on the over weren’t having the same reaction.

Late-game basketball beats can be some of the most painful kinds. On the other hand, anybody that took the under is laughing on their way to the bank right now.