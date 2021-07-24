Report: Bradley Beal considering requesting trade from Wizards

Bradley Beal has been loyal to the Washington Wizards for his entire career, but that loyalty may be reaching its breaking point.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Beal is considering requesting a trade prior to the NBA Draft. A source describes the situation as “fluid,” but that there is a very real chance that Beal may want out.

Beal has been loyal to the Wizards and has made clear that he would be inclined to stay with the franchise as long as it is poised to contend. However, there is some belief that the lack of clarity on both his and Russell Westbrook’s long-term futures may be impacting Beal’s thinking. In addition, trade rumors continue to pop up surrounding Westbrook, suggesting that the guard may be on his way out of Washington after one season.

Beal would not have a list of preferred trade destinations if he did ask to be moved. However, contenders such as Boston, Golden State, Miami, and Philadelphia would be attractive destinations. The Celtics in particular could pair Beal with close friend Jayson Tatum, though they might have to part with Jaylen Brown to get the Wizards’ attention.

As recently as February, Beal seemed very reluctant to even consider forcing his way out of Washington. Things can change quickly in the NBA, however, and if Beal is not convinced by the Wizards’ long-term future, he may feel he has no choice.

The 28-year-old Beal averaged 31.3 points per game, narrowly losing the league scoring title to Stephen Curry.