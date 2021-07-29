 Skip to main content
Report: Bradley Beal makes decision on his Wizards future after Westbrook trade

July 29, 2021
by Larry Brown

Bradley Beal

The Washington Wizards are likely losing Russell Westbrook in a trade, but that might not cost them Bradley Beal.

Beal has no desire to leave the Wizards, Shams Charania reported on Thursday.

In fact, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski says that a Westbrook trade would enable the Wizards more financial flexibility to build around Beal.

The Wizards were already heading on a nice rebuilding path. They had drafted Rui Hachimura and Deni Avdija, who were adding to the core of Beal and Westbrook. Now they will have a draft pick plus Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope if all goes according to plan.

Beal has long resisted a trade away from Washington. It sounds like he is not changing his mind imminently.

Beal is under contract for the next two seasons at $34.5 million and $37.2 million respectively.

