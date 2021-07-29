Report: Bradley Beal makes decision on his Wizards future after Westbrook trade

The Washington Wizards are likely losing Russell Westbrook in a trade, but that might not cost them Bradley Beal.

Beal has no desire to leave the Wizards, Shams Charania reported on Thursday.

In fact, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski says that a Westbrook trade would enable the Wizards more financial flexibility to build around Beal.

This is a trade Washington wants to make with Bradley Beal in mind, creating some salary cap flexibility for the future to add talent around him, sources tell ESPN. The idea of returning to his Los Angeles roots has been appealing to Westbrook. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 29, 2021

The Wizards were already heading on a nice rebuilding path. They had drafted Rui Hachimura and Deni Avdija, who were adding to the core of Beal and Westbrook. Now they will have a draft pick plus Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope if all goes according to plan.

Beal has long resisted a trade away from Washington. It sounds like he is not changing his mind imminently.

Beal is under contract for the next two seasons at $34.5 million and $37.2 million respectively.