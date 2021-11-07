Bradley Beal disses Ted Cruz over Twitter support

Bradley Beal usually dunks on opposing players, but this week he is dunking on a United States senator.

Republican senator Ted Cruz of Texas tweeted his support in September for the Washington Wizards guard and other NBA players who, at the time, had chosen to be unvaccinated.

I stand with Kyrie Irving. I stand with Andrew Wiggins. I stand with Bradley Beal. I stand with Jonathan Isaac.#NBA#YourBodyYourChoice https://t.co/kn74nwjVRV — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 29, 2021

In an interview this weekend with Ava Wallace of the Washington Post, the three-time All-Star Beal made clear that he did not care for Cruz’s shoutout.

“Don’t attach me to that,” said Beal. “Because that’s not what I was trying to do. I’m not sitting here advocating for people not to get it.

“I’ve never met you. I don’t talk to you. I don’t support you or anything you do,” Beal went on. “That’s a little weird. That’s why I don’t like social media. Ted, you know damn well I ain’t rockin’ with you. You’re not going to get no cool points if that’s what you’re in it for.”

Beal also said that he is not broadly anti-vaccine and is open to getting the COVID-19 vaccine at some point. He added that it is a conversation he has daily with partner Kamiah, especially now that their two young sons are attending preschool.

The second-leading scorer in the NBA last year, Beal was forced to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics in the summer after contracting COVID. He has regressed a bit this season with 23.5 points per game on 40.0 percent from the field and 23.2 percent from deep. But the good news is that the Wizards are a solid 6-3 to start the year.

As for Cruz, he is not the only senator from Texas to get involved in the world of sports lately.

Photo: Jan 30, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) warms up before the game between the Washington Wizards and the Charlotte Hornets at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports