Video: Texas senator zings Longhorns over move to SEC

A Texas state senator zinged the Longhorns over their planned move to the SEC.

Senator Lois Kolkhorst was grilling University of Texas at Austin president Jay Hartzell as part of a senate select committee on the future of college sports in Texas. She asked Hartzell how big his school’s athletic budget was.

Then Kolkhorst zinged Hartzell by saying the Texas athletic budget was over $200 million despite the football team losing. She noted they were 3-7 against her alma mater TCU (since 1995).

Kolkhorst twisted in the knife by saying maybe Texas’ fan base “would rather lose to Alabama than TCU.”

Senator Lois Kolkhorst (a TCU alum): "What's your athletic budget?" UT President Jay Hartzell: "Probably $220-225." …Kolkhorst: "And that's without a winning football team… 3-7 against the Horned Frogs." pic.twitter.com/rcJawSpr06 — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 3, 2021

Texas has been taking shots from all comers over their planned move. That’s not deterring them.

Texas and Oklahoma seem to be casting tradition, rivalries and the overall health of college football aside in order to chase a big payoff from the SEC. Fans of the two schools will likely need to get used to more losing when they’re facing much tougher competition across multiple sports.