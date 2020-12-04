Bradley Beal has interesting reaction to John Wall trade

Bradley Beal’s reaction to John Wall getting traded to the Houston Rockets may be a bit worrisome for Washington Wizards fans.

The star guard weighed in Friday on the Wizards’ decision to trade Wall for Russell Westbrook. Beal sounded almost envious of Wall, who was shipped to Houston to play for a contender while Beal remains in Washington.

“It’s been an emotional week,” Beal said, via Fred Katz of The Athletic. “Definitely been some tough 24, 48, 72 hours here, just kind of letting it all seep in and realizing that your brother is no longer here with you no more. He’s off to something better.”

The last sentence in particular will garner plenty of attention. Beal is signed for two more seasons with a player option for a third, but there have consistently been rumors that he’s not happy in Washington. Some of what we’ve heard indicates that he’d really rather be playing for a contender, and he seems almost jealous that Wall is now.

The 27-year-old guard averaged a career-high 30.5 points per game last season.