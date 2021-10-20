Bradley Beal has surprising take on future with Wizards

Much has been made about Bradley Beal’s uncertain future with the Washington Wizards. The star guard definitely sounds like he knows where he wants to be, though.

In a new feature by Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Beal sounds like he’d prefer to stay with Washington despite the franchise’s recent struggles. The star guard can become a free agent after the season, but has received the superstar treatment from the Wizards. The team, particularly general manager Tommy Sheppard, has consulted with Beal on roster moves and style of play. So far, Beal is impressed.

“Shep played the hand he was dealt,” Beal said. “He had to clean up some things to shape it the way he wanted to and I’m definitely impressed with it. The way he made moves, he was able to save us without giving up crazy picks or assets to go get what we wanted.”

Not only that, but Beal has actively sought to recruit a star to play with him. He has talked about the “freshness” of the organization and has tried to talk Washington D.C. up as a big market.

In other words, Beal does not sound like a player desperate to get out of Washington. That is in line with some previous reporting, too. He seems to be waiting to sign a long-term deal to see what kind of progress the young Wizards make this season. That said, it may not be that much of a surprise if he does end up signing on.