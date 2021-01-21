Bradley Beal upset NBA is making Wizards play so soon after COVID issues

Bradley Beal is upset with the NBA for making his Washington Wizards play on Friday.

The Wizards have not played since defeating Phoenix on Jan. 11. The team had a COVID-19 outbreak that led to five games being postponed, including their game schedule for Wednesday night. However, the team is set to return to play on Friday at Milwaukee.

Beal says they are “fighting the league” on playing Friday.

Bradley Beal says the Wizards "are fighting the league" on whether they should play Friday. The Wizards, clearly, feel they don't have enough healthy bodies that will be in good enough condition to play. Beal says he & Russell Westbrook will ask Michele Roberts for help as well. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) January 21, 2021

Beal believes the team playing so soon after so long off, with very little practice time, could lead to injury.

Bradley Beal says of playing the Bucks on Friday after 11 days off and very little practice time: "That’s just a recipe for injury, honestly.” He says the Wizards are fighting the league on it. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) January 21, 2021

Beal, Raul Neto, Cassius Winston, Garrison Mathews, Jerome Robinson, Isaac Bonga, Anthony Gill and Robin Lopez are all available. Deni Avdija, Davis Bertans, Troy Brown, Rui Hachimura, Ish Smith and Moe Wagner are in health and safety protocol.

The Wizards are 3-8 this season.