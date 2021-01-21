 Skip to main content
Bradley Beal upset NBA is making Wizards play so soon after COVID issues

January 20, 2021
by Larry Brown

Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal is upset with the NBA for making his Washington Wizards play on Friday.

The Wizards have not played since defeating Phoenix on Jan. 11. The team had a COVID-19 outbreak that led to five games being postponed, including their game schedule for Wednesday night. However, the team is set to return to play on Friday at Milwaukee.

Beal says they are “fighting the league” on playing Friday.

Beal believes the team playing so soon after so long off, with very little practice time, could lead to injury.

Beal, Raul Neto, Cassius Winston, Garrison Mathews, Jerome Robinson, Isaac Bonga, Anthony Gill and Robin Lopez are all available. Deni Avdija, Davis Bertans, Troy Brown, Rui Hachimura, Ish Smith and Moe Wagner are in health and safety protocol.

The Wizards are 3-8 this season.

