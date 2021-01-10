Bradley Beal has hilariously brutal remark about Wizards’ defensive struggles

Bradley Beal is doing his best, but the Washington Wizards continue to lose.

After Friday’s loss to the Boston Celtics dropped the team on 2-7 on the season, Beal gave a hilariously blunt comment about Washington’s poor defense.

“We can’t guard a parked car,” lamented Beal, per Fred Katz of The Athletic.

The two-time All-Star Beal has a right to be frustrated, as he may be having his best individual season yet. He leads the league with 35.0 points per game, boosted by a 60-point outing against Philadelphia on Wednesday. Beal is also averaging 5.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

That said, the Wizards now rank dead last in the NBA with a comical 122.1 points allowed per contest. The acquisition of Russell Westbrook has done nothing to change their fortunes, and no team has a worse record right now (though the Detroit Pistons are equally bad at 2-7 as well).

Westbrook seems to be feeling the heat lately too, and it is clear the Wizards may just be wasting another season of Beal’s prime.