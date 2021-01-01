Russell Westbrook does not talk with reporters after latest Wizards’ loss

Russell Westbrook did not talk with reporters after his Washington Wizards lost yet again.

The Wizards fell at home 133-130 to the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night. They are now 0-5 on the season and 0-4 at home.

Westbrook had 22 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for his fourth triple-double in four games. He was frustrated after the defeat and declined to speak with the media. Bradley Beal is frustrated as well and did not speak with reporters after the team lost to the Bulls on Tuesday.

Bradley Beal didn't speak with reporters after the loss to Chicago on Tuesday, Russell Westbrook isn't speaking tonight. — Ava Wallace (@avarwallace) January 1, 2021

It’s easy to see what’s going on. The team is frustrated about all the losses piling up to start the season. Beal said as much after Thursday’s game, bluntly stating how ticked off they all were.

Westbrook was credited with improving the team’s culture, but that’s not leading to good results so far.

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via cc by-sa 2.0