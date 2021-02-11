Bradley Beal has funny explanation for team’s poor 3-point shooting

Bradley Beal had a funny explanation for his team’s poor 3-point shooting.

Beal’s Washington Wizards lost 137-115 to the Toronto Raptors at home on Wednesday. The defeat marked the team’s fourth straight game where they made under 30 percent of their 3-point attempts (they’re 1-3 in that span).

Beal was asked about the 3-point shooting and said “gravity” was going against them.

Bradley Beal on why the Wizards have shot under 30% from 3 a few games in a row: "Gravity. Gravity just isn’t on our side. … Something’s in the air. Maybe if I play on the damn moon, shots are gonna go in." — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) February 11, 2021

He was asked a very specific question, and did his best to give an answer.

The Wizards are now 6-16, which is tied for the fewest wins in the league. Don’t expect Beal to push for a trade away from the team despite its struggles.