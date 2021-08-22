Bradley Beal’s wife gets into beef with Ronnie 2K over video game rating

NBA players taking offense to their “NBA 2K” rating is nothing new. But it is a different story this year with one player’s wife now getting involved.

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal received a rating of 89 for this year’s edition of the popular video game after having a rating of 88 last year. That led many to question why it was so low this year after Beal nearly led the NBA with 31.1 points per game in 2020-21.

Beal’s wife, Kamiah Adams, expressed her displeasure by tweeting at Ronnie Singh, who is known popularly as “Ronnie 2K” and is the franchise’s most popular brand ambassador. After Adams called him “a whole joke,” Ronnie fired back by poking fun at “hav[ing] the wife upset.”

Oh boy we have the wife upset too. That’s real love, I appreciate that! https://t.co/ssHFZWhQ6W — Ronnie 2K 2K22 (@Ronnie2K) August 20, 2021

Adams retorted by calling the game “trash” with “a joke” of a rating system. That led to Ronnie tweeting, “Hope everyone is having the best weekend except Bradley Beal’s wife,” a post which he soon deleted.

Don’t flatter yourself. Your ratings are just a joke. I Call it how I see it. I’m sure you’ll run into a few others that share the same belief though. & ps, the game is trash. Carry on. https://t.co/NEsKnUbZK7 — Kamiah Adams-Beal (@KamiahAdams) August 20, 2021

Ronnie 2K really tweeted this pic.twitter.com/NGGJegDY6s — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) August 21, 2021

“Dogs bark. Ducks quack,” Adams replied. “So don’t be so surprised when clowns, do clown s—. But atleast I have the courage to stand on my own two feet. @ me next time p—y @Ronnie2K. That was deleted quickly.”

This whole beef is definitely one of the pettier ones that you will ever see. But Adams is the definition of a ride-or-die. You may recall that she stood up for her husband in a similar way earlier this year.