Sunday, August 22, 2021

Bradley Beal’s wife gets into beef with Ronnie 2K over video game rating

August 22, 2021
by Darryn Albert

NBA players taking offense to their “NBA 2K” rating is nothing new. But it is a different story this year with one player’s wife now getting involved.

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal received a rating of 89 for this year’s edition of the popular video game after having a rating of 88 last year. That led many to question why it was so low this year after Beal nearly led the NBA with 31.1 points per game in 2020-21.

Beal’s wife, Kamiah Adams, expressed her displeasure by tweeting at Ronnie Singh, who is known popularly as “Ronnie 2K” and is the franchise’s most popular brand ambassador. After Adams called him “a whole joke,” Ronnie fired back by poking fun at “hav[ing] the wife upset.”

Adams retorted by calling the game “trash” with “a joke” of a rating system. That led to Ronnie tweeting, “Hope everyone is having the best weekend except Bradley Beal’s wife,” a post which he soon deleted.

“Dogs bark. Ducks quack,” Adams replied. “So don’t be so surprised when clowns, do clown s—. But atleast I have the courage to stand on my own two feet. @ me next time p—y @Ronnie2K. That was deleted quickly.”

This whole beef is definitely one of the pettier ones that you will ever see. But Adams is the definition of a ride-or-die. You may recall that she stood up for her husband in a similar way earlier this year.

