Bradley Beal’s wife causes stir with apparent tweets about Wizards

Bradley Beal’s wife appears to be fanning the flames surrounding the Washington Wizards guard right now.

The Wizards lost their third straight game on Wednesday, falling to New Orleans despite Beal scoring a game-high 47 points. Kamiah Adams-Beal then took to Twitter to post a message that simply read, “Sick of it.”

Sick of it — Kamiah Adams-Beal (@KamiahAdams) January 28, 2021

That led to troves of fans responding with Photoshopped images of Beal wearing the jersey of their respective favorite teams.

We will gladly take him in LA pic.twitter.com/K9iLQv7YR3 — CLIPSET(@PrimeLAC_) January 28, 2021

Adams then added to the mix on Thursday by tweeting a seemingly applicable quote from Albert Einstein.

“The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” — Kamiah Adams-Beal (@KamiahAdams) January 28, 2021

Beal, who has been with the Wizards for his entire career, is leading the NBA by a wide margin with 35.4 points a game. But the Wizards are a disgusting 3-11, which is the worst record in the league. That puts them in serious danger of missing the playoffs for the third straight year.

The 27-year-old All-Star Beal is signed through the 2021-22 season. But he looks absolutely miserable in Washington right now, and the rumors about his future probably will not slow down any time soon.