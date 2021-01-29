 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, January 28, 2021

Bradley Beal’s wife causes stir with apparent tweets about Wizards

January 28, 2021
by Darryn Albert

Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal’s wife appears to be fanning the flames surrounding the Washington Wizards guard right now.

The Wizards lost their third straight game on Wednesday, falling to New Orleans despite Beal scoring a game-high 47 points. Kamiah Adams-Beal then took to Twitter to post a message that simply read, “Sick of it.”

That led to troves of fans responding with Photoshopped images of Beal wearing the jersey of their respective favorite teams.

Adams then added to the mix on Thursday by tweeting a seemingly applicable quote from Albert Einstein.

Beal, who has been with the Wizards for his entire career, is leading the NBA by a wide margin with 35.4 points a game. But the Wizards are a disgusting 3-11, which is the worst record in the league. That puts them in serious danger of missing the playoffs for the third straight year.

The 27-year-old All-Star Beal is signed through the 2021-22 season. But he looks absolutely miserable in Washington right now, and the rumors about his future probably will not slow down any time soon.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus