Brandon Ingram reveals great reason why he missed teammate’s text message

On Thursday night, 24 hours ahead of their play-in game against the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum sent a motivational text to all of his teammates. The one problem? Forward Brandon Ingram never received it.

Following the Pelicans’ 105-98 victory, Ingram joined the NBA on TNT crew to discuss the big win and he was promptly asked about McCollum’s text.

Ingram pulled no punches and was completely honest about having not seen it, which left Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley in stitches.

"What was the message… I understand CJ McCollum put out a text to everybody on the team last night… what was his message going into this game?" – Ernie Johnson "Honestly, I don't know. I ain't looked at my phone the last three or four days." – Brandon Ingram 🏀🎙️😂 pic.twitter.com/5ta8uDaZLs — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 20, 2024

“What was the message — I understand CJ McCollum put out a text to everybody on the team last night — what was his message going into this game?” Johnson asked.

“Honestly, I don’t know. I ain’t looked at my phone the last three or four days,” a stone-faced Ingram responded. “I was just locked in to winning the basketball game, thinking about the details of the basketball game. And, you know, just being aggressive.”

Although the Pelicans were slightly favored entering the game, many doubted they’d be able to pull off the key win without their leading scorer, Zion Williamson. Ingram took that to heart and locked in — so much so that he ignored all calls and texts, including McCollum’s.

Ingram led the way on Friday night with 24 points, six rebounds and six assists. McCollum, meanwhile, was limited to one motivational text and just seven points.