Brandon Ingram hits a staffer with water bottle in sideline tantrum

Brandon Ingram lost his cool (no pun intended) during Saturday’s game.

The Toronto Raptors forward Ingram threw a tantrum in the middle of his team’s matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. During the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pa., Ingram was called for a questionable foul that gave Philadelphia’s Trendon Watford a three-point opportunity.

Ingram then slowly made his way to the Toronto bench to sub out and was hit with a delay-of-game violation. As that was the Raptors’ second such violation of the game, it resulted in a one-shot technical foul for the 76ers.

Once Ingram was seated on the bench, he slammed down a water bottle in frustration. The water bottle then hit a nearby staffer on the sideline, and the liquid contents of the bottle also sprayed onto several others, including cameramen and Raptors teammate Scottie Barnes.

Here is the video.

Other staffers then proceeded to clean up the mess that Ingram had made while Ingram sat still on the bench. In the end, the 76ers won over the Raptors by a 130-120 final score as Ingram finished with 21 points and eight rebounds on 7/17 shooting.

The former All-Star Ingram, 28, is in his first full season with Toronto after being acquired in a Feb. 2025 trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. He generally has not been known for immaturity at this point in his NBA career but was suspended several years ago for throwing punches during an on-court brawl.