Breanna Stewart returns from Achilles injury to win WNBA championship, Finals MVP

Breanna Stewart has added another impressive accomplishment to her impressive career.

Stewart was named WNBA Finals MVP after leading her Seattle Storm to the 2020 WNBA championship with a 92-59 victory over the Las Vegas Aces in Game 3 of the Finals on Tuesday night.

The Storm swept their way to victory, going 6-0 in the postseason. They dispatched the Minnesota Lynx in three games and did the same to the Las Vegas Aces in the Finals.

In the concluding Game 3, Stewart had 26 points on 10/14 shooting. She was the leading scorer for the Storm in all three of the team’s Finals victories, helping her earn MVP honors.

Stewart has racked up accolades for the Storm in a short amount of time.

The 26-year-old was the No. 1 draft pick by the Storm in 2016. She led the team to the championship in her third season, then missed all of 2019 after suffering an Achilles tendon injury while playing professionally in Russia. And in 2020, she returned to win yet another championship.

Las Vegas’ A’ja Wilson may have won the regular season MVP award, but Stewart grabbed the coveted Finals MVP.

Between her two WNBA titles and four college titles at UConn, Stewart is proving to be an undeniable “winner.”