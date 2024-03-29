Brian Windhorst shares prediction about where Paul George will end up

The Los Angeles Clippers have not been able to sign Paul George to a contract extension, but longtime NBA reporter Brian Windhorst does not think that means George will be playing elsewhere next season.

Windhorst discussed the situation between George and the Clippers during the latest episode of the ESPN reporter’s “The Hoop Collective” podcast, which was released on Friday. The Clippers have been working to sign George to an extension since they signed Kawhi Leonard to a new deal in January, but Windhorst says the two sides are “apart” in negotiations.

However, Windhorst believes a deal will eventually get done.

“I think the league believes that Paul George wants to remain a Clipper, and there would be concern in the league about recruiting Paul George — especially if you had to give away players to open up space. … My informed speculation is that, eventually, Paul will agree to a deal with the Clippers,” he said, as transcribed by Adam Wells of Bleacher Report. “It may not be for the full max, but it may be for more than what the Clippers have been offering.”

The full max from the Clippers would be a 4-year, $221.1 million extension for George. The 33-year-old is eligible for a 4-year, $212.2 million deal if he signs with another team, but there seems to be a belief that he is not going to get that much.

While they are committed to Leonard through the 2026-27 season, the Clippers might want to see how they fare in the playoffs this year before making decisions on George and James Harden, who is not eligible for an extension until the season ends.

George has a long injury history and will turn 34 in May, so most teams would likely have some concerns about giving him $200-million plus. Though, at least one Eastern Conference team is reportedly planning to take a run at the 9-time All-Star if he becomes available.