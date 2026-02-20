Brian Windhorst appears to make a weight joke about Luka Doncic

Brian Windhorst seemed to crack a joke at Luka Doncic’s expense this week.

The ESPN personality Windhorst drew attention on Friday with his comment about the Los Angeles Lakers star Doncic. During the latest episode of “The Hoop Collective” podcast, Windhorst was discussing the Lakers’ issues this season along with his co-hosts Tim Bontemps and Tim MacMahon.

MacMahon made a point about Doncic deserving only a share of the blame for the team’s problems, saying, “If there’s a ‘blame pie,’ he can have a slice of it, but there’s plenty to go around.” That led to Windhorst then quipping, “Luka likes pie.”

Here is the video of the exchange (with MacMahon seemingly ignoring Windhorst’s remark about Doncic).

“Luka likes pie”



– Brian Windhorst pic.twitter.com/bawX7f6NGV — Logion Noops (@LogionNoops) February 20, 2026

Doncic’s weight and conditioning have been a talking point for the majority of his NBA career. Officially listed at 230 pounds, Doncic made a well-documented effort over the offseason to get into better physical shape.

But many fans strongly felt that the remark was inappropriate coming from Windhorst. Some were even reminded of the time that Windhorst’s ESPN colleague Kendrick Perkins called on multiple NBA players to lose weight over the summer.