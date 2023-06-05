Broncos great Terrell Davis gets meme treatment for sad reaction to Nuggets loss

Terrell Davis was going through it in Sunday’s Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The retired Denver Broncos legend was in attendance at Ball Arena for the Denver Nuggets’ game against the Miami Heat. Unfortunately, the Nuggets lost 111-108 to surrender their homecourt advantage (with the series now shifting over to Miami for Game 3 on Wednesday).

As the Heat, who trailed by as many as 15 in the game, began to turn the tides in the fourth quarter, Davis was shown on the ESPN/ABC broadcast with a somber look on his face. What made the scene even more amusing was that a pair of Heat fans were celebrating and high-fiving right next to him … while Davis stared off blankly into the distance.

Former Denver Broncos great Terrell Davis found himself in the middle of this celebration from Miami Heat fans. 🏀🏈😂 pic.twitter.com/QtRdpKHCHU — The Comeback (@thecomeback) June 5, 2023

Twitter did its thing, and Davis soon became a meme. Here were some of the funniest posts about him.

Terrell Davis is sick pic.twitter.com/2TuXnXf2kz — six 🇬🇭 (@Sixfever) June 5, 2023

Terrell Davis is having fun pic.twitter.com/TrC2mH7uaH — Football (@BostonConnr) June 5, 2023

Terrell Davis has Nuggets -7.5 pic.twitter.com/uYCna0DQjx — John Ewing (@johnewing) June 5, 2023

Terrell Davis sitting there like I'm a HOF'er and they got me next to these people pic.twitter.com/C4YNigCvy9 — Sterling (@Stemack) June 5, 2023

Game 2: A Slap in the Face ft. Terrell Davis pic.twitter.com/U8MtNILrhH — Danny Bailey (@DBailey5280) June 5, 2023

Now 50 years old, Davis played in the NFL for seven seasons from 1995 to 2001. He made three All-Pro teams, led the league in rushing touchdowns twice, and won MVP in 1998. Davis also helped bring two championships to the city of Denver with the Broncos’ victories in Super Bowl XXXII (where Davis was the Super Bowl MVP) and Super Bowl XXXIII. He was eventually inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

This might have actually been a case of “wrong place, wrong time” for Davis since it looked like the ESPN cameras were focusing on the Heat fans at the time as Davis just happened to be in the background. It is just Davis’ luck that he has become a meme yet again.