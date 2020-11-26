 Skip to main content
Bronny James is looking massive in viral photo

November 25, 2020
by Larry Brown

Bronny James

A photo of Bronny James looking absolutely massive went viral on Wednesday.

Bronny is 16 and a sophomore at Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles. He is an emerging prospect as a basketball player, and his stock may be soaring now that he’s obviously hit a massive growth spurt.

This photo came from a workout Bronny had with his father, LeBron.

Bronny was looking huge and already like a full-grown man even at 16.

The photo led to all kinds of jokes of the sort:

And here is a comparison of LeBron at 16 vs. Bronny at 16.

Bronny looks like he’s in a totally different world from his dad when it comes to having a developed body. He is going to be a factor. One former NBA All-Star has said that Bronny is going to be “special.

