Bronny James is looking massive in viral photo

A photo of Bronny James looking absolutely massive went viral on Wednesday.

Bronny is 16 and a sophomore at Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles. He is an emerging prospect as a basketball player, and his stock may be soaring now that he’s obviously hit a massive growth spurt.

This photo came from a workout Bronny had with his father, LeBron.

Bronny was looking huge and already like a full-grown man even at 16.

The photo led to all kinds of jokes of the sort:

How Bronny look playing against kids his own age pic.twitter.com/2ethzCobFD — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 26, 2020

Bronny just talked to his genes and told them to kick in one night pic.twitter.com/Yvf7jjOfkF — THIS LEAGUE (@thisleague) November 26, 2020

LeBron James (middle) pictured with his 27-year-old son Bronny (right). pic.twitter.com/znlHYqNTDM — Chris Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) November 26, 2020

How long has 2020 been?? Bronny at least 30 now pic.twitter.com/laNYP6Q96C — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) November 26, 2020

that belt turned bronny into a grown man pic.twitter.com/efkzOt2jFA — Mark Tan (@MarkTanTheGOAT) November 26, 2020

And here is a comparison of LeBron at 16 vs. Bronny at 16.

LeBron James at 16 years old Bronny James at 16 years old ( chrisjohnsonhoops | IG) pic.twitter.com/0pHAXRFIiP — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) November 26, 2020

Bronny looks like he’s in a totally different world from his dad when it comes to having a developed body. He is going to be a factor. One former NBA All-Star has said that Bronny is going to be “special.”

Photo: Colin Hass-Hill/Eleven Warriors via CC-BY-SA 2.0