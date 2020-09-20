Bronny James trends after smoking something in video on Instagram

Bronny James became a trending topic on Twitter Saturday over a photo he shared on his Instagram Friday night.

Bronny James, the 15-year-old son of LeBron James, shared a photo on his Instagram Story of him smoking something.

Bronny acting wild while his Dad is in The Bubble pic.twitter.com/UtVRBpIjvt — Basketball (@BballProblemz) September 19, 2020

“We’re smoking that Nuggets pack tonight!” James wrote as his caption to the photo.

The caption appeared to have a few meanings. It referred to what he was smoking, and also could have had a basketball meaning. On Friday night, his dad’s Lakers were beating the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

The jokes were flying on social media as you could expect.

LeBron already playing Bronny’s funeral music on his IG story pic.twitter.com/PaDZZEYaTF — Sylvester The Finesser (@tenaciousfiasco) September 19, 2020

LeBron: who gave Bronny some weed and taught him how to roll it JR Smith: he just like me pic.twitter.com/WzhRqLi34J — 2k (@FIikify) September 20, 2020

LeBron leaving the bubble when he sees a video of Bronny smoking weed pic.twitter.com/K7gGhAP1z5 — Michael Porter Jr (@MichalPorterJr) September 19, 2020

LeBron: “Come here let me see your eyes” Bronny: pic.twitter.com/dmrNKWdTTd — M (@younginmari1) September 19, 2020

Bronny is a sophomore at Sierra Canyon High School in California. He is a top basketball prospect. His dad’s behavior while supporting Bronny’s teams has been a topic of discussion.