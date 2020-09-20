 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, September 19, 2020

Bronny James trends after smoking something in video on Instagram

September 19, 2020
by Larry Brown

Bronny James

Bronny James became a trending topic on Twitter Saturday over a photo he shared on his Instagram Friday night.

Bronny James, the 15-year-old son of LeBron James, shared a photo on his Instagram Story of him smoking something.

“We’re smoking that Nuggets pack tonight!” James wrote as his caption to the photo.

The caption appeared to have a few meanings. It referred to what he was smoking, and also could have had a basketball meaning. On Friday night, his dad’s Lakers were beating the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

The jokes were flying on social media as you could expect.

Bronny is a sophomore at Sierra Canyon High School in California. He is a top basketball prospect. His dad’s behavior while supporting Bronny’s teams has been a topic of discussion.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus