Brooklyn Nets clear cap space with trade of Joe Harris to Pistons

Joe Harris is headed to the Detroit Pistons as the Brooklyn Nets are clearing some salary cap space.

The two teams agreed to a trade on Friday that sends Harris and two second-round picks to the Pistons. The trade was a straight salary dump for the Nets, who have created a $20 million trade exception. They will now have some flexibility to match offer sheets for Cam Johnson.

The picks Detroit is receiving include a 2027 second-round pick from the Dallas Mavericks and 2029 Milwaukee Bucks second-round pick.

Harris is entering the final season of his four-year, $75 million contract. He is set to earn $19.9 million in the upcoming season.

Harris is a 9-year NBA veteran who didn’t really come into his own until the Nets signed him in 2016. In Brooklyn, he became a strong scorer and developed into an excellent 3-point shooter who led the league in three-point percentage in 2018-2019 and 2020-2021.

Harris’ role on the team decreased last year as he became more of a bench player and averaged just 20.6 minutes per game, compared to over 30 minutes per game each of the previous four seasons.

The addition of the 31-year-old will bring a nice outside shooter to Detroit and give their young team a veteran presence.