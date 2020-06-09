Nets interested in signing Serge Ibaka?

The Brooklyn Nets could be eyeing one of Kevin Durant’s old teammates.

Nets beat writer Alex Schiffer of The Athletic wrote Tuesday that Serge Ibaka would be “an ideal fit” in response to a reader’s question about which stretch big would be most likely to land on the Nets next season. Schiffer also noted Ibaka’s ties to Durant, adding that “there’s been smoke there all season.”

Ibaka, 30, was teammates with Durant on the Oklahoma City Thunder for seven seasons from 2009 to 2016. Those were some of the most productive years of Ibaka’s career as he led the league in blocks twice and earned All-Defensive First Team honors three times.

While Ibaka plays a bit further from the basket these days, he still performs his role extremely well. The Nets could be out of luck with actually signing Ibaka though if he has not moved off his stance from a few months ago.