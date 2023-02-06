Brooklyn Nets have interest in trading for Raptors forward

The Brooklyn Nets may have traded away Kyrie Irving, but that does not mean they are giving up on this season. To the contrary, the Nets actually want to keep competing this season, and they’re looking to improve their roster.

There have been steady rumors about the Toronto Raptors potentially trading O.G. Anunoby. Several teams are said to have interest in Anunoby, including the Nets.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Zach Lowe did a combined podcast that was released on Monday. In the episode, Windhorst said the Nets would have interest in some of the Raptors players, including Anunoby. Lowe figured that the Nets had been calling the Raptors following the Irving trade.

In addition to Anunoby, there are rumors that Toronto is open to trading Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr.

Anunoby is currently out with a sprained wrist. The 25-year-old forward is averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game this season. Anunoby is in the second season of a 4-year, $72 million deal.

After making the playoffs in all but one season since 2013-2014, the Raptors are 25-30 and possibly looking to re-tool this season. The Nets are now armed with extra draft picks since the Irving trade and have two more rotation players in the mix in Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith.