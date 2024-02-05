Bucks eyeing trade for ex-playoff enemy?

Right after hiring a former Boston Celtics coach in Doc Rivers, the Milwaukee Bucks might be bringing in a former Boston Celtics player.

Veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein said this week on Substack that the Bucks have had some discussions on a potential trade with the Dallas Mavericks. The proposed deal would have Milwaukee swapping veteran Bobby Portis Jr. for fellow forward Grant Williams. Stein does add though that the talks have been “exploratory in nature.”

Williams is in his first season with Dallas, having agreed to a four-year, $53.3 million deal in a sign-and-trade between the Mavs and the Boston Celtics in the summer. This may be a prime buy-low window on Williams, who has posted single-digit scoring duds in nine of his last ten games and is shooting a career-low 41.0 percent overall this season.

On Milwaukee’s end, it would be a surprise to see them move off Portis, a beloved fan favorite who played a key role on their 2021 NBA title team and is still good for an efficient 12 points and seven rebounds off the bench every night. But Williams is younger (25 to Portis’ soon-to-be 29) and can provide slightly more utility on defense plus comparable three-point shooting. The Bucks are also well familiar with Williams’ value, having had playoff battles against him and the Celtics in recent years (including some that got petty).

Milwaukee is just 1-3 to begin the Rivers era and may be in need of another move to seriously compete for a title this season. The Bucks might already trade one crucial player from that 2021 team and could now be thinking about parting with another in Portis to land a player like Williams.