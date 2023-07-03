Bucks make very fitting free agent signing

Milwaukee is trying its very best to dethrone Philadelphia as the City of Brotherly Love.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports Monday that the Bucks are signing veteran big Robin Lopez in free agency. The news comes after Robin’s twin brother Brook Lopez returned to Milwaukee on a two-year, $48 million contract just days ago.

The Lopez twins already played together on the Bucks during the 2019-20 season. Brook has stayed on the team since then while Robin went on to play for the Washington Wizards, Orlando Magic, and Cleveland Cavaliers after the one season in Milwaukee with his brother.

Though Brook is the Bucks’ starting center (as well as an All-Defensive First Teamer last season), Robin is a seldom-used depth piece at this point (3.0 points in 8.1 minutes per game for Cleveland in 2022-23). Nevertheless, with how hilarious these two siblings are together, Milwaukee’s signing definitely passes the vibe check.