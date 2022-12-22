 Skip to main content
Video: Robin Lopez hilariously roasted brother Brook while mic’d up

December 21, 2022
by Larry Brown
Robin Lopez talks to a ref

Robin Lopez wore a microphone for his Cleveland Cavaliers’ game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, and the results were tremendous.

Robin’s Cavs beat his brother Brook’s Bucks. Robin didn’t see any minutes, so he had plenty of time for jokes, such as when he called out Brook for flopping.

Take a look:

Robin also called out his brother for traveling:

That was great.

Robin has only seen action in 21 contests this season and has averaged 3.0 points and 1.5 rebounds in 8.8 minutes per game. Brook is averaging 14.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game this season.

Brook LopezRobin Lopez
