Video: Robin Lopez hilariously roasted brother Brook while mic’d up

Robin Lopez wore a microphone for his Cleveland Cavaliers’ game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, and the results were tremendous.

Robin’s Cavs beat his brother Brook’s Bucks. Robin didn’t see any minutes, so he had plenty of time for jokes, such as when he called out Brook for flopping.

Take a look:

Robin Lopez unveils his brother's theater background 🎭😂#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/c4wxlfWghY — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) December 22, 2022

Robin also called out his brother for traveling:

Robin Lopez calls out his own brother for traveling 😂#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/440bsVzNuo — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) December 22, 2022

That was great.

Robin has only seen action in 21 contests this season and has averaged 3.0 points and 1.5 rebounds in 8.8 minutes per game. Brook is averaging 14.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game this season.